KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $32.17 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.37 or 0.99996164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,939,766 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,939,768.5687768. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00922061 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

