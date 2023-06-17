KickToken (KICK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.97

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $0.97 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,486.16 or 0.99963042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,939,763 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,939,768.5687768. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00922061 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

