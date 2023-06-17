Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF remained flat at $3.32 during midday trading on Friday. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.
Kingsoft Company Profile
