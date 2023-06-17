Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF remained flat at $3.32 during midday trading on Friday. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

Kingsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.