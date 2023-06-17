Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Klabin Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Klabin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

