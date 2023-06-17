KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Trading Up ∞

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) shares were up ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading,

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV engages in the provision of scheduled passenger air transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other. The Network segment includes air transport of passengers and cargo activities. The Maintenance segment offers maintenance services including engine, component, and airfare maintenance.

