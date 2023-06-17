Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 980,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
KOJAF stock remained flat at $24.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.
About Kojamo Oyj
