Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 980,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

KOJAF stock remained flat at $24.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

