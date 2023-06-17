Komodo 1-Day Volume Hits $629,888.38 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and $629,888.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00097823 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00042324 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00024122 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000135 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
