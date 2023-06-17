Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.30 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 240.30 ($3.01). Approximately 3,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 35,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of Kooth in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kooth Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12,005.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

