Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for about 2.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,986.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $910,390. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

