Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,047,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,837,000 after buying an additional 527,538 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

