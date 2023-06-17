Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kroger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,047,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,837,000 after acquiring an additional 527,538 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.