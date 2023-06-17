Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as €115.00 ($123.66) and last traded at €113.00 ($121.51). Approximately 58,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.00 ($116.13).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRN shares. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($159.14) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

