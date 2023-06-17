Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. 7,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,816. Kubota has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

