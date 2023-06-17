Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIROY. HSBC raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.