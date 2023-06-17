Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 3,602 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $96,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 30,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,885 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $261,359.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.