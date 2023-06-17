L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Decreased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $195.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

