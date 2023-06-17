Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 87.81 and a quick ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $637,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.