Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 87.81 and a quick ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
