Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 3.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $612.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.73.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

