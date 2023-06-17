Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $187.98 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $189.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.