Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 97,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 187,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Leafly by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Leafly by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.