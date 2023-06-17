Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.41

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $21.45. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 50,849 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on LNVGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.