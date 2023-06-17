Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Update

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,730,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Leslie’s Price Performance
Shares of LESL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.13.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Leslie’s
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
