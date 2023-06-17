Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance
Lexaria Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 273,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.60.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,984.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Lexaria Bioscience will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
