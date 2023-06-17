Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Lexaria Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 273,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.60.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,984.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Lexaria Bioscience will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

About Lexaria Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

