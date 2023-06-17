Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LBRDP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

About Liberty Broadband

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

