Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Short Interest Update

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFCR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Lifecore Biomedical stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 482,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

