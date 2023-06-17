LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Purchases $29,900.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LifeMD by 50.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

