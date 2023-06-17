LifePro Asset Management Invests $281,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vale by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,347,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,778,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Vale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.45 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

