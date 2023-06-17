LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

