LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
