Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 775.6 days.
Lion Stock Performance
Shares of Lion stock remained flat at $10.72 on Friday. Lion has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.
About Lion
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion (LIOPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.