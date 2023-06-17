Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $4.74. Lipocine shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 14,705 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $47,997.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 98,711 shares in the company, valued at $536,987.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,764 shares of company stock worth $93,147. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

