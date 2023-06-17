Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99.79 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $99.79 million and $1.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002238 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,924,897 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

