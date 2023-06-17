Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.03 and a 200-day moving average of $470.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

