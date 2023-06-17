Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRENY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lojas Renner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.