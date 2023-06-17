Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

