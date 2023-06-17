Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

