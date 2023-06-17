Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,273,000 after buying an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,051,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 229,694 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GNR stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

