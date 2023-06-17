Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,590,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 151,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 79,926 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,384,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

