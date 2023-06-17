Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA opened at $47.10 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

