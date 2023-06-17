Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

LOW stock opened at $217.12 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

