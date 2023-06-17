Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.68 and its 200 day moving average is $404.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.