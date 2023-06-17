Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys 12,034 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.50 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

