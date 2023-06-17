Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,435 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $196.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

