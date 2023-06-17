Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $132.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

