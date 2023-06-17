Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp Price Performance

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

