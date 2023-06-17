Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

