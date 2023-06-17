Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,487 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

FENY stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

