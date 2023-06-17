Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,620 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.