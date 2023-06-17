Lynch & Associates IN Sells 395 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

