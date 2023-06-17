Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 655,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,614. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
