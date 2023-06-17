Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 655,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,614. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.